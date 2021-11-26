Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 3.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $630.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $443.14 and a one year high of $706.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $636.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

