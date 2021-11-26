Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW stock traded up $16.70 on Friday, reaching $549.72. 1,248,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,238. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $289.77 and a one year high of $559.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

