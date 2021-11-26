Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nucor by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 158,586 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.14. 19,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.27. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.