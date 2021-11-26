Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

CVX stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,606. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

