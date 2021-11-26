Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.81.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $22.57.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

