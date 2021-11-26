Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.81.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $22.57.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

