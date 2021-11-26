Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 40,113 Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Microbot Medical stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 4.23. Microbot Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microbot Medical Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

