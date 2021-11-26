Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVGN. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evogene by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $2.02 on Friday. Evogene Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Aegis started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

