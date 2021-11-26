Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWG. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,819,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 158,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000.

EWG opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

