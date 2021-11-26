Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $0.83 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.