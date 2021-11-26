Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after buying an additional 92,971 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Docebo by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 113,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Docebo by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCBO. National Bankshares raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

