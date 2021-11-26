Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 102,800 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

GHL opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $352.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

GHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

