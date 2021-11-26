RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RNR opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 0.53.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

