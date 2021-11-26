Renishaw (LON:RSW) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 5,800 ($75.78).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Shares of RSW stock opened at GBX 4,568 ($59.68) on Thursday. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,027.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Renishaw’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.