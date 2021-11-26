Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.68

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.68 and traded as high as $27.73. Renren shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 30,238 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Renren by 39.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Renren during the third quarter worth $165,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the second quarter valued at $2,702,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

