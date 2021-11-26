Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $26.46

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.46, but opened at $24.71. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 23 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Civik bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

