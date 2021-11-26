REPO (REPO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.07 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, REPO has traded up 818.6% against the dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and $2.07 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00073951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.70 or 0.07424513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.91 or 0.99817568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

