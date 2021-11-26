Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $9.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBY. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $116.69 on Thursday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.