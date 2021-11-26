Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ETON opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $116,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 442,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.