Reviewing Grown Rogue International (GRUSF) and The Competition

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS: GRUSF) is one of 71 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Grown Rogue International to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -647.06, meaning that its stock price is 64,806% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International’s peers have a beta of -12.12, meaning that their average stock price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -34.77% -110.81% -31.85% Grown Rogue International Competitors -414.80% -36.03% -7.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grown Rogue International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grown Rogue International Competitors 357 1925 2869 54 2.50

Grown Rogue International presently has a consensus price target of $0.68, suggesting a potential upside of 658.08%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 33.41%. Given Grown Rogue International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $4.24 million -$2.28 million -4.49 Grown Rogue International Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -4.99

Grown Rogue International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. Grown Rogue International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grown Rogue International peers beat Grown Rogue International on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

