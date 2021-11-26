Reviewing Rare Element Resources (REEMF) & Its Competitors

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS: REEMF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rare Element Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -527.18% -195.19% Rare Element Resources Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rare Element Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Rare Element Resources Competitors 796 3511 3788 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 59.40%. Given Rare Element Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rare Element Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rare Element Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A -$3.23 million -21.25 Rare Element Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 17.79

Rare Element Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rare Element Resources rivals beat Rare Element Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

