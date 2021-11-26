ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.01. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

