RHS Financial LLC Acquires 4,074 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $4,452,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,082,000 after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter.

IVLU traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

