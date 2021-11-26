RHS Financial LLC Acquires 76,864 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 73.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,864 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,878,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,229,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.32. 2,957,247 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.