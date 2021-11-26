RHS Financial LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $56.25.

