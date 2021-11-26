RHS Financial LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 115,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 229,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,093. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05.

