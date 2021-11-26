RHS Financial LLC Sells 9,483 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.41. 4,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

