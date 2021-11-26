RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.90.

RNG stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,739. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $205.58 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.99 and its 200-day moving average is $252.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares in the company, valued at $45,607,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,037 shares of company stock valued at $18,676,410. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

