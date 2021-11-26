Riverview Trust Co Acquires 305 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after buying an additional 222,981 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

