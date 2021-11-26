Riverview Trust Co Buys New Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,396,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,037,000 after purchasing an additional 280,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,796 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $194,383,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 659,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 891,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,513,000 after acquiring an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.09 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

