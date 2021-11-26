RLX Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 50,201 call options on the company. This is an increase of 416% compared to the average daily volume of 9,728 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.