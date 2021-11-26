Robert W. Baird Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $112.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.53.

BMRN stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

