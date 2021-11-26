Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.18. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

