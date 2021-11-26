Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce sales of $5.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the lowest is $4.99 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ross Stores by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

