Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Rover Group alerts:

In other Rover Group news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,551,584 shares of company stock worth $25,515,840 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

ROVR stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.