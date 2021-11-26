Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

BXSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $31.32 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

