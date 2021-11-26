Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.79 Million Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIK. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $585.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.95, a P/E/G ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

