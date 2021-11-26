Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.90 Million Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $9,472,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $41,686,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $5,798,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $699,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $484,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 892,753 shares of company stock worth $26,222,481.

OLO stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.