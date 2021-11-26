Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 148.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 16.2% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,655,000.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.47. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several research firms recently commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

