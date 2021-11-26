Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.40.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $104.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average of $102.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

