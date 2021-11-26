Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 15,500 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,443 shares of company stock worth $4,788,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

