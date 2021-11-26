Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 162,005 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 223.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,005 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBS stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

