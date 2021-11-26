Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.19 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.87.

TSE:RY opened at C$132.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$129.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.91. The company has a market cap of C$189.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$102.74 and a twelve month high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.37 billion.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$741,775.76. Insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 in the last 90 days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

