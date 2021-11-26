Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.76) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,172.73 ($28.39).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,568.38 ($20.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,212 ($15.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,664.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,489.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.