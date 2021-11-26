RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

