RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,962 shares.The stock last traded at $39.83 and had previously closed at $40.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $600.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON during the third quarter worth $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the third quarter worth $12,279,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 59.9% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 98,119 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth $9,925,000. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth $8,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

