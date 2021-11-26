Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Trading Down 11.3%

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s stock price fell 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.71 and last traded at $79.14. 10,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 447,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.26.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
