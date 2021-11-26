Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Trading Down 11.3%

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s stock price fell 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.71 and last traded at $79.14. 10,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 447,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.