Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $104,000.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBH opened at $21.17 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

