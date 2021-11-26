Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.25 ($71.88).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

