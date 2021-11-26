Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.21

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$29.21 and last traded at C$29.21, with a volume of 230412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

