Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization.

BFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 66,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

